International Business Machines Corp - Doc re Form 8-K
PR Newswire
London, January 21
Company INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
TIDM IBM
Headline Notification of filing of document
The Corporation's current report on Form 8-K dated Jan. 21, 2020 was filed with the United States Securities Exchange Commission and in Luxembourg with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange as the officially appointed mechanism for the central storage of regulated information and with the CSSF on Jan. 22, 2020. The report is available at www.sec.gov and www.bourse.lu.
