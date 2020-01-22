MAG Interactive AB (publ) Publishes Interim Report September - November 2019/2020

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summary of the period September - November 2019:

The Group's net sales for the period were 47,102 KSEK (40,367 KSEK), an increase of 17% compared to the same period the previous year

EBITDA for the period was 5,029 KSEK (1,230 KSEK)

The Group's game contribution for the period was 31,373 KSEK (25,850 KSEK), an increase of 21% compared to the same period the previous year

ARPDAU for the period was 2.9 US cents (2.2 US cents), an increase of 33% compared to the same period last year

The result per share during the quarter was -0.11 SEK /share ( -0.14 SEK /share)

/share ( /share) The costs of user acquisition for the period was 11,379 KSEK (9,893 KSEK)

Daily and monthly active users (DAU and MAU) were 1.8 million and 5.9 million respectively during the quarter, a decrease of 19% and 40% compared to the same period last year

Comment from the CEO in summary

"The company's financial year 19/20 has started strongly. All multiplayer games have increased their ARPDAU and revenue compared to the same period last year. Total revenue across the entire product portfolio grows by 17% and EBITDA lands just over 5 million SEK for the quarter.

As previously communicated, ARPDAU - average revenue per daily active user - is a key figure where we see great potential for the entire portfolio. In Q1 of the broken fiscal year, ARPDAU has grown to 2.9 US cents, an increase of 33% compared to the same period last year.

MAG continues to strengthen its core products while the company builds on the new games released at the end of the quarter. We have user acquisition as a base for long-term growth and we expect to be able to significantly increase UA-investments in Wordzee, which was released globally in Q1, going forward", says Daniel Hasselberg, CEO of MAG Interactive.

For additional information, please contact:

Daniel Hasselberg

CEO

+46(0)8-644-35-40

daniel@maginteractive.se

Magnus Wiklander

CFO

+46(0)8-644-35-40

magnus.wiklander@maginteractive.se

