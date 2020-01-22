Logitravel Selects RateGain to Deliver Great Holidays at Best Prices

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RateGain Technologies, the leading SaaS player in travel and hospitality, today announced that Logitravel, a leading pan-European OTA specialized in holidays, helping over five million people each year arrange their holidays, has selected RateGain's real-time competitive price intelligence product, PackageGain to remain on top of market movement, accelerate their growth to unlock new revenue opportunities.

Logitravel would leverage RateGain's unique pricing intelligence product, PackageGain to get visibility on competitor pricing in real-time. Powered with the right in-depth market intelligence, Logitravel will now be able to optimize their pricing strategy faster and more accurately, helping them give the best price on every package to their guests.

Lluis Aguilo Moreno, Holiday Packages Director at Logitravel said, "At Logitravel, we are passionate about leveraging technology to offer a large range of travel products and services at great prices to our customers. RateGain's expertise will help us stay ahead in the market with insights to accelerate our revenue growth. We are certain that this partnership would pave the way for a better future for us at Logitravel."

Package Gain leverages AI to provide competitor pricing intelligence capability for package providers by comparing prices of competition for packages by analyzing hotels, flights and all inclusions hence giving a true picture of their competitor's pricing strategy with accurate, real-time data.

Commenting on the partnership, Apurva Chamaria, Chief Revenue Officer, RateGain, said, "Logitravel aims to leverage technology to make package holidays simpler and affordable for their customers. Being selected as their strategic technology partner is a testimony to the leadership, which Package Gain enjoys in the competitive price comparison for packages market. Package Gain will help Logitravel not only get quicker, more accurate competitive price intelligence but also fine-tune their pricing strategy to become more receptive to changing market conditions."

About Logitravel

Logitravel is a leading online travel agency dedicated to the holidays sale through a wide cruises, packages, tours, multi centre and fly & drive trips portfolio. Logitravel allows to book a trip 100% online and with immediate confirmation.

For more information, visit https://www.logitravel.co.uk/holidays/

About RateGain

RateGain is the leading provider of SaaS products, which help travel and hospitality companies make more revenue every day. RateGain offers products, which help with rate intelligence, cognitive revenue management, smart e-distribution, and brand engagement. For more information, visit rategain.com

