AQMetrics Nominated in Two Categories at HFM European Services Awards 2020

Double nomination underlines AQMetrics' fast-growing presence in the European Regulatory Technology market.

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AQMetrics, a leading global platform for risk and regulatory compliance, has been nominated for the 'Best Regtech Solution' and 'Best Regulatory Reporting Solution' categories at the 2020 HFM European Technology Awards, which will be announced at London's Natural History Museum on Thursday 19th of March. The nomination follows the firm's win in the 'Best Regulatory Reporting Solution' category at the HFM European Technology Awards last year.



Now in their 11th year, the HFM European Services Awards comprise 40 categories and recognise hedge fund service providers who have demonstrated exceptional client service, innovative product development and strong business growth over the past 12 months.

"It's an honour to be nominated in two categories at the HFM European Services Awards and it's great to see so many of our partners and clients nominated too," remarked AQ Metrics' Head of Sales, Darell Miller.

He added: "AQMetrics is focused on providing automated regulatory reporting and risk solutions to hedge funds and asset managers of all sizes. We look forward to helping even more firms in 2020 to meet their reporting challenges and deal with the new risk reporting requirements around liquidity stress testing."

Launched in 2012, the firm's proprietary platform utilises leading technology to build effective, efficient and scalable risk and compliance tools. Combining the expertise of its industry-leading team of professionals, the technology is built with both small firms and larger enterprises in mind, and now boasts leading Fund Administrators, Hedge Funds, Asset Managers and Fund ManCo's as users and clients.

"These two nominations underscore AQMetrics' dedication and commitment to creating innovative technology solutions that give our customers the tools they need to successfully manage their regulatory obligations," said AQMetrics CEO Geraldine Gibson. "As we continue to extend our geographical reach, customer satisfaction and success will remain at the very heart of everything we do.

About AQMetrics

AQMetrics is a leading RegTech and Risk SaaS company focused on delivering regulatory risk and compliance solutions for financial firms. We recognised that the accepted methods of managing risk and compliance were slow, outdated, and inefficient.

Because of this, we drew upon our team's deep experience in innovation, technology, law, and financial services to build a platform that performed markedly better than what was out there, helping customers leverage technology to more efficiently meet regulatory obligations. The AQMetrics platform has been tested, proven and perfected.

More information is available at https://www.aqmetrics.com, or follow us on Twitter @AQMetrics

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/840928/AQMetrics_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Phoebe Toal,

phoebe.toal@aqmetrics.com ,

Tel: +353-1-903-5689

Out of office hours: +353-87-7696-448