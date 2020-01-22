Codebase Ventures Inc.: Codebase Updates Investment Focus, Announces it is Exploring New Frontier of Mushrooms and Psychedelics

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 22nd, 2020 / Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF), an investment company, is providing an update on its investment strategy and focus, adding a focus toward the exciting new market for mental health treatments using mushrooms and psychedelics.

"On behalf of shareholders, CODE is dedicated to advancing its existing investments and adding to them in innovative and emerging sectors where early stage investments have the potential to deliver significant returns," said Mr. Brian Keane, Director.

As an investment company, CODE's mission statement is to make strategic investments in those fields where emerging, innovative technology has the potential to upend traditional models and deliver the greatest value to shareholders.

The three core areas of focus for the Company's investments include:

Mushrooms and Psychedelics

The Company is actively looking for investment opportunities at the forefront of the mushroom and micro-dosing psychedelic space. Psilocybin therapy is showing signs in early studies of helping patients with mental health conditions ranging from treatment resistant depression to anxiety and addiction.

Technology

Pressland - A media intelligence enterprise platform dedicated to trust and transparency in news production.

Arcology - A radically new blockchain ecosystem that uses AI and machine learning to optimize its unique hierarchical network structure

Cannabis

World High Life PLC - Exciting new frontier of UK and European CBD health & wellness investment. World High Life PLC recently acquired Love Hemp, the UK's number one supplier of CBD products.

Codebase Ventures is an investment company, its investments are centred upon new technologies and or innovative and emerging industries that have the potential to provide shareholders with significant growth. The Company's board and leadership have extensive relationships and are actively working to advance existing investments and identify new opportunities. Codebase is not averse to taking management positions as it relates to companies in which they are investing.

