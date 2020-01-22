AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN (PR1J) AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jan-2020 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN DEALING DATE: 21/01/2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 2829 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 735694 CODE: PR1J ISIN: LU1931974775 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1J Sequence No.: 41924 EQS News ID: 958473 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2020 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)