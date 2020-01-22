Information Services Group, Inc.: German Enterprises Turn to AWS Partners for Help with Data Analytics, IoT, SAP

ISG Provider Lens report finds German companies embracing AWS and service providers for several major workloads

FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 22, 2020)), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.



The 2019-2020 ISG Provider Lens AWS Ecosystem Report for Germany finds the AWS provider marketplace growing quickly in Germany, with great potential for further growth in several technology segments.

"Amazon Web Services is one of the world's leading providers of cloud-based infrastructure and applications, making AWS an attractive partner for service and technology providers," said Andrea Spiegelhoff, partner, ISG DACH. "Considering AWS' rapidly growing relevance as an IT provider, the AWS partner ecosystem is becoming increasingly relevant."

The report sees demand for AWS data analytics solutions growing among many German enterprises due to a high demand for public cloud transformation. Many companies want to use the capabilities in the public cloud for data processing purposes, but they are encountering complex integration issues with existing data storage. Many German enterprises are turning to the strong AWS partner network for integration and service management.

The report also finds significant potential growth for running SAP products on AWS in Germany. SAP in the public cloud is still a new market, but German companies have begun to run SAP on AWS, and the report predicts huge growth in 2020. Running SAP/HANA on AWS is an attractive alternative to running workloads on traditional architecture for enterprise customers with high resource requirements.

In addition, German companies have made AWS the market leader for Internet-of-Things implementations, the report says. Several related technologies, including big data analytics, industrial IoT, predictive maintenance and cybersecurity, are gaining traction.

Finally, German enterprises are looking to service providers for help with container technology, which can assist in the migration of existing applications to the AWS cloud. The partner network for AWS migration and containers is an important success factor for the use of AWS, the report says.

The 2019-2020 ISG Provider Lens AWS Ecosystem Report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 46 providers across six quadrants: AWS Competency by Workloads: SAP; AWS Competency by Solution: Data Analytics and Machine Learning; AWS Competency by Solution: Internet of Things; AWS Competency by Solution: Migration and Container; AWS Competency by Solution: Databases, and Consulting.

The report names Accenture and Capgemini as leaders in all six quadrants and DXC Technology as a leader in five. Atos was named a leader in four quadrants, and Claranet, Plusserver and Rackspace were named as leaders in three. The report names Deutsche Telekom (TSI), tecRacer and Wipro as leaders in two quadrants, and *um, itelligence, Lemongrass, Opitz Consulting, Reply, Siemens, Software AG, and Solutions Direct as leaders in one.

Customized versions of the report are available from Lemongrass and tecRacer .

The 2019-2020 ISG Provider Lens AWS Ecosystem Report for Germany is available to ISG Insights subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens Research

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., the Nordics and Brazil, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.