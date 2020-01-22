

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Verizon and Google announced a partnership, under which Verizon's Fios Gigabit subscribers will get a free Stadia Premiere Edition for new cloud gaming.



Starting January 29, new Fios Gigabit internet customers will get a Stadia Premiere Edition, which includes a controller, and a free three-month Stadia Pro subscription for access to games in at up to 4K resolution and 60 frames per second, with HDR and 5.1 surround sound. The offer also includes a Google Chromecast Ultra to play games on the customers' existing TV.



The offer allows the customers to instantly play the hottest games on Stadia, Google's cloud gaming platform. Verizon customers will also get instant access to many flagship game titles.



Fios Gigabit packages start at $79.99 per month. According to Verizon, Fios is the perfect platform for gamers, with no added surcharges, no broadcast or regional sports network fees, and no surprises.



Google's Stadia helps customers to instantly play favorite games on any of their already existing hardware, including TV, laptop, desktop, and select tablets and phones. The platform offers Stadia Pro, its premium subscription service.



Google launched its game streaming service Stadia in November last year with a special Founder's Edition at $129.99. Stadia's premium subscription, Stadia Pro, is available for a price of $9.99 a month. The company then had noted that individual games without a subscription will be available in 2020.



Various technology giants are offering their own cloud video gaming services. Apple launched Apple Arcade, a new $4.99 per month game subscription service, in more than 150 countries in September last year.



In December, Facebook acquired Spanish cloud gaming startup PlayGiga, as part of its increased focus on the video gaming market in recent years.



Sony also has a cloud gaming service of its own, called PlayStation Now. Further, Microsoft's own xCloud streaming gaming service is expected to launch officially in 2020.



