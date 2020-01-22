

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged higher on Wednesday after China announced it would take strong measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, easing fears over the pandemic disease.



China said it would increase screening and controls after the death toll from a new flu-like coronavirus rose to nine with 440 confirmed cases.



Investors also cheered the results of a survey showing that the mood among German investors brightened far more than expected in January.



The benchmark DAX was up 34 points, or 0.24 percent, at 13,588 after closing 0.1 percent higher the previous day.



Automakers BMW and Volkswagen were moving higher after U.S. President Donald Trump struck a cautiously optimistic tone on trade talks with Europe.



Daimler lost 1 percent. The automaker reported that its fiscal 2019 preliminary Group earnings before interest and tax or EBIT was 5.6 billion euros, sharply lower than 11.1 billion euros recorded in fiscal 2018.



Software AG shares rose slightly after hedge fund manager David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital took an unspecified stake in the business software developer.



