Herantis Pharma progressed on multiple levels in 2019. With the main study of the Phase I/II cerebral dopamine neurotrophic factor (CDNF) study now complete in Parkinson's disease (PD) (top-line safety and efficacy data are expected in Q120), positive trial data could validate the research efforts and enable future partnering opportunities. Advances have been made on the development of a non-invasive next-generation CDNF (xCDNF); three lead candidates have progressed into lead optimisation stage. The Phase II Adenovirus gene therapy for the treatment of LymphEdema (AdeLE) study evaluating Lymfactin in breast cancer-associated lymphedema (BCAL) has fully recruited (data expected H121). In H219 Herantis successfully completed a share offering (€4.17m gross raised) and a secondary listing on NASDAQ Stockholm. We value Herantis at €60.8m.

