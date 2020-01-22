Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market Size Worth $26.8 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flexible printed circuit boards market size is projected to reach USD 26.8 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period, according to a study published by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing demand for compact and flexible electronic devices is the major factor driving demand for flexible Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) worldwide. Regulated demand from the IT and telecom sector in view of growing need for circuits with higher data processing speed and higher working temperature is further augmenting the growth. Flexible printed circuit boards (FPCBs) are thin and lightweight and can save up to 60% of the space and weight in comparison to rigid printed circuit boards. In addition, benefits offered in terms of durability and cost has further augmented their adoption across different end use industries. Demand for miniature, flexible electronics in automotive industry for use in advanced navigation displays and other automotive electronics has had positive impact on the demand.

Key suggestions from the report:

The double-sided circuit segment held the largest flexible PCBs market share of approximately 45% in terms of revenue in 2018. This is due to the superior elasticity in terms shape restoration and greater efficiency offered by these circuits

The consumer electronics segment dominated the market in 2018 and is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the rising popularity of wearables and proliferation of consumer electronics like laptops and smartphones among others

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share followed by North America during the forecast period. The regional growth is accredited to the huge consumer electronics market and high concentration of electronic manufacturers in countries, such as China , Japan , and South Korea

Key players operating in the flexible printed circuit boards market include AT&S, Benchmark Electronics, Cicor Management AG, Eltek Ltd, TTM Technologies, IEC Electronics, and Flex Ltd

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Software, Service), By End Use (Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, Industrial Electronics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at:

https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/flexible-printed-circuit-boards-fpcb-market

Flexible PCBs are also used in medical equipment and health monitoring devices, such as pacemakers, defibrillators, neuro-stimulation, modulation devices, and external hearing devices. Benefits offered in terms of packaging flexibility and performance are expected to augment adoption of flexible printed circuit boards across multiple industry verticals. Companies are emphasizing on attaining advances in the fabrication technology and material substrates used to manufacture flexible PCBs. Various manufacturers offer tailored and/or dedicated flexible printed circuit boards as per the specifications led by the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

The adoption of flexible printed circuit boards has surged over the last few years on account of growing awareness among OEMs regarding the superior benefits offered by flexible PCBs, in terms of weight, circuit complexity (elimination of mechanical connectors), wiring errors, and operating temperature range among others.

Grand View Research has segmented the global flexible printed circuit boards market based on type, end use, and region:

Flexible Printed Circuit Board Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Single Sided Circuits



Double Sided Circuits



Multilayer Circuits



Rigid-Flex Circuits



Others

Flexible Printed Circuit Board End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Industrial Electronics



Aerospace & Defense



IT & Telecom



Automotive



Consumer Electronics



Others

Flexible Printed Circuit Board Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





Italy





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea



Latin America



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

