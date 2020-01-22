Lyxor Russell 1000 Value UCITS ETF - Acc (RSVL LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Value UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jan-2020 / 10:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Value UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 159.3449 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 143348 CODE: RSVL LN ISIN: FR0011119205 ISIN: FR0011119205 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RSVL LN Sequence No.: 41947 EQS News ID: 958561 End of Announcement EQS News Service

