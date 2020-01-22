Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist (SGQG LN) Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jan-2020 / 10:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 119.5964 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 334912 CODE: SGQG LN ISIN: LU0959210278 ISIN: LU0959210278 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQG LN Sequence No.: 41981 EQS News ID: 958629 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2020 04:44 ET (09:44 GMT)