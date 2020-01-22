Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US10 LN) Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jan-2020 / 10:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 153.1508 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2668001 CODE: US10 LN ISIN: LU1407890620 ISIN: LU1407890620 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US10 LN Sequence No.: 42001 EQS News ID: 958669 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 22, 2020 04:45 ET (09:45 GMT)