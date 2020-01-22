Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPG LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jan-2020 / 10:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.9967 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10177885 CODE: TIPG LN ISIN: LU1452600270 ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPG LN Sequence No.: 42009 EQS News ID: 958685 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2020 04:46 ET (09:46 GMT)