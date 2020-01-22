Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MMS LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jan-2020 / 10:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 307.8956 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 844867 CODE: MMS LN ISIN: LU1598689153 ISIN: LU1598689153 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MMS LN Sequence No.: 42017 EQS News ID: 958701 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2020 04:47 ET (09:47 GMT)