Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTXX LN) Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jan-2020 / 10:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 190.82 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4087239 CODE: MTXX LN ISIN: LU1650490474 ISIN: LU1650490474 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTXX LN Sequence No.: 42026 EQS News ID: 958721 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2020 04:47 ET (09:47 GMT)