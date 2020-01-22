Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jan-2020 / 10:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 25.1045 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1346403 CODE: LESU LN ISIN: LU1792117696 ISIN: LU1792117696 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESU LN Sequence No.: 42045 EQS News ID: 958759 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2020 04:48 ET (09:48 GMT)