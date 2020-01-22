Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASD LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jan-2020 / 10:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 32.4758 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17732702 CODE: NASD LN ISIN: LU1829221024 ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LN Sequence No.: 42055 EQS News ID: 958779 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2020 04:49 ET (09:49 GMT)