Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc (AEJL LN) Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jan-2020 / 10:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 59.0975 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8475954 CODE: AEJL LN ISIN: LU1900068328 ISIN: LU1900068328 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEJL LN Sequence No.: 42074 EQS News ID: 958819 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 22, 2020 04:50 ET (09:50 GMT)