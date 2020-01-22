Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist (SP5G LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jan-2020 / 10:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 117.1092 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 375457 CODE: SP5G LN ISIN: LU1950341179 ISIN: LU1950341179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5G LN Sequence No.: 42082 EQS News ID: 958837 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2020 04:50 ET (09:50 GMT)