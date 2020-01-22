Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc (L100 LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jan-2020 / 10:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 11.1222 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28268970 CODE: L100 LN ISIN: LU1650492173 ISIN: LU1650492173 Category Code: NAV TIDM: L100 LN Sequence No.: 42028 EQS News ID: 958725 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2020 04:52 ET (09:52 GMT)