Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc (MVAU LN) Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jan-2020 / 10:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 158.722 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 972476 CODE: MVAU LN ISIN: LU1646362167 ISIN: LU1646362167 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVAU LN Sequence No.: 42025 EQS News ID: 958717 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2020 04:52 ET (09:52 GMT)