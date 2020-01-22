Citi announced today that Mark Ersser has joined the firm's Custody and Fund Services business as the Head of Client Reporting Product for EMEA. In this role, he will drive the product expansion of Citi's Middle Office Client Reporting solution for its asset manager clients. Mr. Ersser will be based in London and report to Paul Kilcullen, Head of Custody and Fund Services Ireland.

Mr. Ersser brings more than 24 years of experience to this role. He joins Citi from Legal and General Investment Management where he grew and ran a large-scale reporting platform as the Head of Client Reporting. Prior to that, he was the Head of European Client Reporting at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

"This appointment underscores our commitment to building out a world-class middle office platform," said Pervaiz Panjwani, EMEA Head of Custody and Fund Services. "Enhancing our clients' experience utilising new technology is a priority for us, and we are fortunate to have Mark join the team. His leadership will be instrumental to the successful delivery of this new reporting solution for our clients."

With over $21.7 trillion of assets under custody and administration and the industry-leading proprietary network spanning over 60 markets, Citi's Custody and Funds Services business provides clients with in-depth local market expertise, advanced processing technologies and a wide range of fund services that can be tailored to meet clients' needs.

