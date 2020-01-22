Pasadena, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2020) - Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTC PINK: BMIX) (the "Company" or "Brazil Minerals") announced today that its diamond recovery operations have been producing gem-quality stones and that the larger specimens will be cut and polished by professional cutters. The attached photograph taken last week shows recent examples of production.





The best diamond production runs have come from excavated areas located at the edge of the licensed perimeter for mining and closest to the local waterway. For alluvial gold production, the difference in yield between the two extremes of the licensed perimeter has been up to eighteen-fold. Brazil Minerals is focused on advancing its operations, including needed permitting, to those mining areas with the most attractive concentrations.

As commented in prior disclosures, diamonds produced locally which have been cut and polished, and later graded and certified at the Gemological Institute of America, had an average Rappaport valuation of $3,250 per carat. Their highest color grade was "E" (note: the scale starts at "D"), and their best clarity was "VVS1". The majority of them graded F-G for color and VVS2-VS2 for clarity, and weighed between 0.4 and 2.0 carats.

About Brazil Minerals, Inc.

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTC PINK: BMIX) has a business model focused on: 1) mining specific areas for diamonds and gold, and 2) advancing projects from its portfolio of high-quality mineral rights for transactions leading to royalties and/or equity positions, such as its stake in Jupiter Gold Corporation (OTC PINK: JUPGF). Brazil Minerals, Inc. has projects in lithium, rare earths, titanium, nickel, iron, and placer diamonds and gold. More information on Brazil Minerals is at www.brazil-minerals.com. Follow us on Twitter: @BMIXstock.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Brazil Minerals, Inc.'s management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward- looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: business conditions in Brazil, general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, availability of capital, Brazil Minerals, Inc.'s ability to maintain its competitive position and dependence on key management. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. We advise U.S. investors that Brazil Minerals' (and its subsidiaries') properties and projects, as of now, are exploratory and do not have measured "reserves" as such term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Brian W. Bernier

Head, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(833) 661-7900

info@brazil-minerals.com

www.brazil-minerals.com

@BMIXstock

