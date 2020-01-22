Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.01.2020 | 12:28
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 21

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 21 January 2020 were:

679.19p  Capital only
686.48p  Including current year income
679.19p  Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
686.48p  Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Following the share issuance of 115,000 ordinary shares on 21st
January 2020, the Company has 77,521,695 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
3,008,631 which are held in treasury.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
