Orchid Ventures, Inc.: Orchid Ventures Announces Termination to Acquire Pure Dispensaries, LLC

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2020 / Premium cannabis company Orchid Ventures, Inc. (CSE:ORCD)(OTCPINK:ORVRF) ("Orchid" or the "Company") and Pure Dispensaries, LLC mutually agreed to terminate the Stock Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% of the interest of Pure Dispensaries, LLC. The agreement was originally announced on October 8, 2019.

Corey Mangold, CEO of Orchid said, "Given the dynamic and ever changing landscape of the California Cannabis market, it has become more important for Orchid to carefully manage and invest its capital in strategic growth opportunities that are aligned with our business priorities. Our primary goal is to achieve profitability as quickly as possible. To be successful we must implement a more disciplined approach to our growth initiatives and diversification plans. We will always be open to exploring opportunities that fit our strategic vision provided that we carefully consider the risks along with the cash flow returns that drive shareholder value."

Merv Simchowitz, CEO of Pure Dispensaries, LLC said, "The unwinding of this deal is something that I myself am in full support of as an investor in Orchid. Pure Dispensaries has identified an alternative buyer and we are currently in negotiations. This third party has access to large amounts of capital and can safely pull off the acquisition plus have enough funding to set themselves up for success through the tough, initial phases of a start-up. Corey and I continue to work closely together and I consider myself one of the biggest advocates of Orchid. I feel that with the changing realities of both the cannabis industry and capital markets, Orchid's sharpened focus on leveraging their strengths to successfully deliver on strategic business objectives will establish them as a high-growth, profitable and valuable company."

