Mittwoch, 22.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

WKN: 1110 ISIN: GB0003052338 Ticker-Symbol:  
PR Newswire
22.01.2020 | 12:46
Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 21

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)

As at close of business on 21-January-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                          701.03p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                        719.83p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                          691.69p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                        710.49p

LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
