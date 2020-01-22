Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 21-January-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 377.80p INCLUDING current year revenue 384.96p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 371.60p INCLUDING current year revenue 378.76p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16