Brands Must Connect With 'Everyday Rebels' That are Demanding to be Heard, says Canvas8 Expert Outlook

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Canvas8 Expert Outlook , an annual report relied upon by the world's leading brands, agencies and organisations to form deeper connections with consumers, says brands must connect with 'everyday rebels' that are demanding to be heard and forcing societal change.

The report cites high-profile examples of individuals taking action into their own hands as fuelling a greater feeling of empowerment amongst the wider population.

"Time's youngest Person of the Year, Greta Thunberg became the poster girl for making one voice heard in 2019. High-profile examples of people taking actions into their own hands are making the wider populace feel empowered. Many don't think the system is working for them, but as they lose faith in institutions, they are becoming more aware of their own agency. They're realising the power that individuals can wield," says Jo Allison, Editorial Director, Canvas8.

"Speaking out on mental health, standing up for Mother Nature, and rallying for trans rights - last year was defined by protest. Our experts predict it won't stop there! Brands need to know how to respond."

The Canvas8 Expert Outlook focuses on changing consumer behaviour and features 42 expert perspectives. This year's report highlights the importance of connecting with consumers who are demanding rapid results from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, bypassing higher education and going vocational, shedding shame on everything from binge-watching to sexual pleasure and calling for dating apps to rebrand 'singledom'.

"Attitudes are changing, and brands cannot afford to lose touch with consumers. It's not just global or political causes that are pushing people to stand up and speak out. Some are much more personal, but what unites these 'everyday rebels' is the belief that they can enact change," adds Jo.

"This desire to have voices heard is something we've tracked over the past three Expert Outlooks. In 2017, due to perplexing politics and overwhelming workloads, we saw brands step up to help people Take Control of uncertainty in their lives - spanning everything from their fertility, to their spending habits - while in 2019 people sought to Find Balance as they wrestled with the limits of their agency. In the 2020 Outlook, Hear Me!, our experts predict people will realise the powerful impact they can have as individuals."

The Expert Outlook gives examples of brand activations across industries and provides actionable insights for analysts, planners, strategists, and business owners.

This year's report includes input from 14 founders, eight PhD holders, five CEOs, and other experts across 14 categories. The comprehensive summary of future-facing expert perspectives uncovers behavioural shifts and brand developments that will impact brand/consumer relations over the next 12 months.

