Leading and Empowering Talent for Business Success

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Roland Cloutier, Corporate Vice President and Global Chief Security Officer, ADP, will be the second-day headliner at the 14th Annual New Product Innovation & Development: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, on March 23-26, 2020, at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Cloutier will present Engaging the Workforce in Early Stages of Next-Gen/Disruptive Innovation, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 8:45 a.m. He will address how and why organizations today are rapidly diving into new technologies, business models, and markets that disrupt and challenge the resilience of their businesses. He will discuss the importance of defining your workforce to create support capabilities that enable risk opportunities. Cloutier will outline success factors and unique approaches to successful transformation enablement. Key takeaways will include:

Pointers for developing a plan to engage and lead your workforce to business success

Strategies to enable risk-based opportunities that empower your company and lead to more positive outcomes

Insight into how to identify key success factors and approaches that help talent create and foster organizational change

Cloutier brings an unprecedented understanding and knowledge of global protection and security leadership to one of the world's largest providers of human capital management solutions. With over 25 years of experience in the military, law enforcement, and the commercial sector, he is one of today's leading experts in corporate and enterprise security, cyber defense program development, and business operations protection.

Also at the 14th Annual New Product Innovation & Development: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, Allyson Jacobsen, Global Marketing Director of Artificial Intelligence and Analytics Solutions, GE Healthcare, will lead an interactive session, Innovation Boardroom Zone 1: Women In Innovation, on Wednesday, March 25 at 11:30 a.m. She will describe how, in the past 20-plus years, women have had more opportunities to innovate products and solutions across industries that are changing the world.

She will provide insights on how to excel in science-, technology-, engineering-, and mathematics-based careers. While walking participants through her journey as a woman in technology, she will provide a framework for supervisors to diversify their teams and highlight case studies on women successfully innovating and transforming everyday lives. Key takeaways will include:

Proven ways to identify your path and ensure your own success

Blueprint for setting up the right processes, mentors, and resources to achieve success across multiple industries

Framework for thinking forward, networking, and expanding your career, even when you aren't trying

In her current role at GE Healthcare, Jacobsen is responsible for the strategic direction and execution of all global marketing functions. As a highly adaptable marketing executive with over 15 years' experience, she has worked internationally with several highly recognizable global brands, including IBM. During her tenure at IBM, she directed globally influential teams, and designed and implemented integrated marketing programs and strategies to increase awareness and revenue.

