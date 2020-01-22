

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial orders rose for the first time in six months in November, figures from Istat showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted industrial orders remained unchanged in November, after a 0.6 percent rise in October.



Orders from the domestic market rose 0.3 percent and those from the foreign market fell 0.4 percent.



On an annual basis, industrial orders edged up 0.1 percent in November, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in the preceding month.



Data also showed that the industrial sales fell 0.3 percent month-on-month in November, after a 0.6 percent rise in the previous month.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial sales declined 4.3 percent in November, following a 1.6 percent decrease in the prior month.



