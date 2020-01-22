Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850103 ISIN: US0028241000 Ticker-Symbol: ABL 
Tradegate
22.01.20
14:38 Uhr
82,11 Euro
+1,15
+1,42 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ABBOTT LABORATORIES Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABBOTT LABORATORIES 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,90
81,95
15:23
81,91
82,05
15:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ABBOTT LABORATORIES
ABBOTT LABORATORIES Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABBOTT LABORATORIES82,11+1,42 %