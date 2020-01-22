Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854009 ISIN: US6658591044 Ticker-Symbol: NT4 
Frankfurt
22.01.20
14:58 Uhr
97,00 Euro
-1,50
-1,52 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
96,00
96,50
15:28
97,00
97,50
15:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NORTHERN TRUST
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION97,00-1,52 %