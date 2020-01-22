

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) reported a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $371.1 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $409.9 million, or $1.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $1.56 billion from $1.52 billion last year.



Northern Trust Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $371.1 Mln. vs. $409.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.70 vs. $1.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.74 -Revenue (Q4): $1.56 Bln vs. $1.52 Bln last year.



