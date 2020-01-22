Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JHJJ ISIN: US98983V1061 Ticker-Symbol: 2ZU 
Tradegate
21.01.20
16:55 Uhr
13,600 Euro
-0,230
-1,66 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZUORA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZUORA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,700
13,800
15:27
13,750
13,880
15:27
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ZUORA
ZUORA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ZUORA INC13,600-1,66 %