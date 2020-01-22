Zuora, Inc., (NYSE:ZUO) the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, announced today that Radiuz, a global Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform and subsidiary of 100+-year-old European mobility leader AutoBinck Group, replaced its homegrown billing system with Zuora Billing to enable its expansion into the business-to-consumer (B2C) space with on-demand mobility access for individual consumers.

MaaS is an emerging service industry that is disrupting existing transportation sectors, evolving the way consumers get from point A to point B. From autonomous vehicles to subscription car services to bikesharing, the global mobility ecosystem is forecast to grow to more than US$1 trillion by 2030, according to KPMG's "Mobility 2030: Transforming the Mobility Landscape" report.

New MaaS business models are centered on making it easier, faster, and cheaper for consumers to get the mobility outcomes they want, as noted in McKinsey's "Reimagining Mobility: A CEO's Guide" report. This emphasis on individual consumers led Radiuz to see the necessity and opportunity of expanding its business-to-business (B2B) services to sell directly to consumers. But B2C involved greater complexity and risk.

"As a B2B company, we had a homegrown billing platform but we outgrew it: it couldn't scale to help us quickly launch our B2C offering which required high volumes of usage-based billing, individual billing, and complex discounts," said Radiuz CEO Victor van den Berg. "Zuora helps us consolidate all our different providers and plans into one system to create a seamless experience for our customers and enabled us to launch our B2C offering in under 4 months. In our business, billing has to just work, otherwise it's a disqualifier. Zuora works."

Using its homegrown billing system, Radiuz estimated that it would have taken their IT team more than one year to launch its B2C offering. With Zuora, however, the company successfully launched in under 4 months. Zuora Billing enables Radiuz to centralize its customer data in one system, giving the company the ability to see which customers are spending time where and when on the 25 different mobility suppliers on their platform, from public transport to Uber to related mobility services like parking. And since it takes less than an hour to roll out a new pricing plan, Radiuz is able to run experiments in real time in order to optimize their pricing and packaging strategies. With Zuora Billing managing all the billing and masking the complexity of their business to their front-end users, Radiuz can focus on what's core to their business onboarding new partners and customers.

Radiuz is currently on its way to reach 200,000 live customers and is in the process of migrating all new plans and customers onto Zuora, with plans to sunset the billing piece of their homegrown platform. Says van den Berg, "In short, Zuora facilitates the pace of our growth and enables us to be in business."

Read more about Radiuz in the company case study here.

