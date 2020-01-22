Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. Finishes 2019 with a Record Quarter

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2020 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:LBUY) ("Leafbuyer" or "the Company"), a leading cannabis technology and marketing platform, announced today that quarterly cash sales growth rose 24% year over year in the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The increase reflects the cash sales booked in the quarter versus the same quarter of the previous year.

The development of new technologies, including the launch of what is believed to be the most comprehensive mobile web application available in the industry, and bolstered focus on texting and loyalty sales initiatives account for the year over year success.

"Our sales team is highly driven to surpass individual and team sales goals. This continued effort accelerates the Company's success," said Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer. "As we head into 2020, we will continue to enhance our vast array of technology solutions and execute our high-growth strategy toward profitability."

As the industry expands and new markets pass cannabis legalization laws, Leafbuyer continues to advance into these markets at an unprecedented rate.

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer.com is one of the most comprehensive online sources for cannabis deals and information. Leafbuyer works alongside businesses to showcase their unique products and build a network of loyal patrons. Leafbuyer's national network of cannabis deals and information reaches millions of consumers every month. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis deals platform of Dope Media, Sensi Magazine, and Voice Media Group.

Learn more at Leafbuyer.com.

