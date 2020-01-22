Seasoned Publishing and Advertising Executive Jeff Rich Joins Rhombus to Expand Footprint with Brands and Publishers

Former Teads, Complex and Uproxx executive joins social embed platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2020 / Rhombus, the leading platform for advertising around social embeds, today announced Jeff Rich as its first EVP of Revenue. Jeff is responsible for spearheading the company's go-to-market strategy, building and managing the Rhombus revenue team, and driving growth in both demand and supply.

"We created a new way to help brands reach their audiences contextually and to help publishers monetize the social content they're already embedding into their articles. What we needed is a seasoned industry leader with experience building teams and accelerating revenue opportunities," said Abe Storey, Founder and CEO at Rhombus. "Jeff brings a rare combination of publishing and tech expertise to our executive team and I'm excited that he's leveraging his deep experience to help Rhombus tell our story and build a world-class revenue organization."

Prior to Rhombus, Jeff served as Managing SDS at global media platform Teads, where he managed the largest demand team globally and helped restructure his territory to propel the company towards a $1B global revenue goal. Before Teads, Jeff built a prolific career leading publishers to acquisition goals by driving digital profitability, having served various leadership roles at Complex Networks (acquired by Verizon-Hearst), Uproxx Studios (acquired by Warner Music), Antenna Media (acquired by Townsquare Media), and Sporting News (acquired by Perform Group).

"I have a deep love for journalism and after years in publishing and ad tech, I've realized that it's ultimately about putting a premium on two things: content and audience. The challenge for publishers is how to evolve the way they monetize pages without compromising the user experience. Rhombus is elegantly solving this problem in a way that benefits the whole ecosystem," said Jeff Rich, EVP Revenue at Rhombus. "For publishers, Rhombus provides a new monetization channel that is contextually tied to their article pages without stifling UX. Outside of monetization, Rhombus offers publishers a suite of tools that enhance their editorial storytelling capabilities. And for advertisers looking to get ahead of privacy regulation and target with our socially-inspired contextual taxonomy, Rhombus offers a safe and privacy-compliant solution. We've only just begun to scratch the surface at Rhombus, and I'm excited to help this team evolve an industry that clearly needs what we bring."

About Rhombus

Rhombus is The Social Embed Platform. We've built the first advertising marketplace for social content on digital sites. Over 36% of articles contain social embeds, and we analyze and classify them by social platform, keywords, hashtags, accounts, platforms, and interest segments. For advertisers, Rhombus offers a better way to reach their audience with contextually relevant social content in a brand safe, fraud free, premium environment. For Publishers, our technology is designed to help them monetize the social embeds already curated by their journalists. For consumers, we are creating a privacy-minded, unobtrusive advertising experience.

