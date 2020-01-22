Container Orchestration Market to Reach $1.38 Billion, Globally, by 2026 at 17.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in adoption of application container technology, increase in implementation of micro-services, and Surge in popularity of open-source container orchestration platforms fuel the growth of the global container orchestration market

PORTLAND, Oregon, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Container Orchestration Market by Component (Platform and Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." As per the report, the global container orchestration industry was estimated at $332.7 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $1.38 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Surge in adoption of application container technology, increase in implementation of micro-services, and rise in popularity of open-source container orchestration platforms drive the growth of the global container orchestration market. On the other hand, lack of cloud architect skills required for operating the container orchestration tools impedes the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, usage of container orchestration for IoT devices and rise in investment in application container technology are expected to create a number of opportunities for the frontrunners in the industry.

The platform segment to maintain its leadership status till 2026

Based on component, the platform segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the global container orchestration market share in 2018, and is expected to dominate from 2019 to 2026. The rise in adoption of container orchestration platform due to its multiple advantages and availability of open source container orchestration tools are the factors driving the growth of this segment. On the other hand, the services segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 21.2% by the end of 2026. As these services reduce the time and costs associated with optimizing container orchestration procedures in the initial phase of deployment.

The organization size segment to rule the roost during the estimated period

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment contributed to more than two-third of the global container orchestration market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to retain its top status till 2026. As containerization is becoming an important accelerator for large enterprises to continue to be agile at releasing new features and products at scale, and to fulfil the growing business needs. At the same time, the SMEs segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 21.0% during the study period. This is due to increase in adoption of cloud-based technologies and gradual understanding of the process of container orchestration.

North America to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2018, generating more than two-fifths of the global container orchestration market. As major market players that offer advanced container orchestration solutions are present in this region. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 22.2% by 2026. This is due to rise in awareness about cloud computing technology and containerization to enhance resource utilization and benefit from the scalable cloud architecture.

Key market players

Docker Inc.

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Google LLC.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Rancher

RedHat Inc.

SUSE

