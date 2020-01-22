

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ProLogis (PLD) released earnings for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $385.48 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $596.57 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, ProLogis reported adjusted earnings of $551.19 million or $0.84 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $826.02 million from $807.09 million last year.



ProLogis earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $551.19 Mln. vs. $526.32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.84 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q4): $826.02 Mln vs. $807.09 Mln last year.



