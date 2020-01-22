

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Prologis Inc. (PLD) initiated its fiscal 2020 outlook for earnings as well as core funds from operations.



For fiscal 2020, the company now forecasts net earnings in a range of $1.98 to $2.13 per share, and core funds from operation or core FFO in a range of $3.67 to $3.75 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.51 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PROLOGIS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de