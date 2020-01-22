

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) announced the company anticipates first-quarter adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.85 to $0.87 and sales in the range of $1.960 billion to $2.000 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.89 on revenue of $1.95 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the full year 2020, the company projects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.76 to $3.84, representing 1% to 3% growth over 2019. Sales are anticipated in the range of $8.240 billion to $8.400 billion, representing flat to 2% growth over 2019. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $3.98 on revenue of $8.38 billion.



Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share was $0.98 compared to $1.05 for the fourth quarter 2018. Sales were $2.151 billion compared to $2.225 billion, a year ago. The company noted that currency translation had the effect of decreasing sales by approximately $14 million in the fourth quarter 2019 compared to last year.



