Blow out the pink candles and make a wish-in 2020, Mary Kay Inc. will celebrate milestone anniversaries in some of its most important markets around the globe. The iconic Mary Kay Ash, with humble roots in small town, Texas, founded her namesake brand in 1963. The brand quickly developed into a worldwide phenomenon with millions of independent beauty consultants in nearly 40 countries. While beauty trends come and go, Mary Kay owes its staying power to something that never goes out of style: female empowerment and a greater purpose to do good.

"While our innovative skin care, on-trend color cosmetics, fragrances and body care products have been loved for more than 56 years by millions of consumers around the world, our company was founded with much more than lipstick in mind," said Deborah Gibbins, Chief Operating Officer at Mary Kay. "Our founder, Mary Kay Ash, built her dream company with two goals: create economic independence for women through entrepreneurship, and make the world a better place."

Like a freshly waxed pink Cadillac, Mary Kay Ash's original vision continues to shine. Her proven business model has helped countless women develop or refine their entrepreneurship acumen through a values-based company with staying power. And Mary Kay is committed to supporting women and their families by partnering with organizations from around the world, focusing on supporting cancer research, protecting survivors from domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, encouraging children to follow their dreams and much more.

In 2020, the below markets will celebrate their milestone anniversaries with festivities, volunteer opportunities and special events with their employees and independent sales force:

5 Years Colombia 10 Years Armenia 15 Years Moldova 20 Years Kazakhstan Malaysia Philippines Slovakia 25 Years China Portugal 40 Years Argentina

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her beauty company more than 56 years ago with three goals: develop rewarding opportunities for women, offer irresistible products, and make the world a better place. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skin care, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements and fragrances. Mary Kay is committed to empowering women and their families by partnering with organizations from around the world, focusing on supporting cancer research, protecting survivors from domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Mary Kay Ash's original vision continues to shine-one lipstick at a time. Learn more at MaryKay.com.

