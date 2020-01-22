Amzur Technologies Inc.: Amzur Announces Donna King as the New Director of NetSuite Professional Services

Donna King brings more than 25 years of software operations management to the team

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2020 / Amzur Technologies, Inc. (Amzur), Central Florida's premier NetSuite Solution Provider and an official NetSuite Alliance Partner, has made the strategic decision to hire Donna King as the Director of Professional Services for the NetSuite Division. She brings more than 25 years of software operations management, programming, and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) experience to the team.

"King is a hands-on leader who motivates and trains teams to ensure consistent results well beyond expectations," said Bala Nemani, CEO of Amzur Technologies, Inc. "She makes an excellent addition to Amzur's NetSuite team."

Awarded NetSuite's SuiteSuccess Allstar Delivery for Financial First and Nonprofit, King has been leading ERP projects for the past 15 years. She has the proven ability to manage complex technical projects while continuously implementing substantive process improvements. In addition to managing daily project tasks, she provides outstanding customer service and builds relationships by understanding her clients' verticals and competitors to best represent their needs. During her 10-year tenure in finance and nonprofit industries, she successfully led ERP and business projects through financial struggles, compliance issues, and corporate restructuring. She has staffed projects and provided solutions for presales and ongoing implementations. The projects she managed ranged from $2.5 billion to $850 million in mid-market and large enterprises for the SuiteSuccess.

About Amzur Technologies, Inc.: Amzur's mission is one of mutual success. As a trusted IT partner at every stage in the digital transformation lifecycle, we deliver holistic talent strategy, customer-centric consulting services, and a logical path forward for our clients. Based in Tampa, Florida, with a workforce of 300 across three countries, Amzur offers technology services ranging from NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) consultation to Distributed Energy Resource (DER) implementation at a size and scale that provides optimal flexibility. Our expertise also spans Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, IT Staffing, Product Engineering Services, and so much more. For more information, visit https://amzur.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

