Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Sample Returns 1.10% WO3 from New Target Area at Its 100% Owned South Quarry Tungsten Property, Central. Newfoundland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2020 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has received analyses for samples collected within a new target area at its 100% owned South Quarry Tungsten Property, located in east-central Newfoundland. Multiple samples returned anomalous tungsten values. The highlight was a bedrock grab sample, weighing 1.02 kilograms, which returned 0.871% tungsten or 1.10% WO3 (W% x 1.26 equals WO3). The new target area is located within the northern region of the property and northeast of the quarry referred to as the South Quarry. The Company previously confirmed high grade tungsten at the South Quarry.

Tungsten mineralization in the new target area occurs in quartz-dominant veins being exposed in bedrock at a historic trench / stripped area. A grab sample from one vein returned 1.10% WO3.

2015 Great Atlantic high-grade tungsten samples from rubble and bedrock at the South Quarry and an adjacent smaller quarry (News Release of November 19, 2015) include:

Eleven rubble grab samples exceeded 5% WO3.

A 20-centimeter long channel sample along a 15-centimeter wide vein returned 2.96% WO3.

A grab sample from a 25-centimeter wide vein in the South Quarry returned 11.94% WO3.

Historic trench / stripped area in new target area with tungsten-bearing quartz-dominant veins

Tungsten mineralization (scheelite) was located during the 2019 program within a new target area in the northern region of the property. Scheelite-bearing, quartz-dominant veins were located within bedrock at a historic trench / stripped area in this new target area. A Qualified Person supervised the 2019 program and verified sample data. The samples were analyzed by ALS Canada Ltd., including tungsten analysis by Lithium Borate Fusion followed by ICP-MS analysis. ALS Canada Ltd. is independent of Great Atlantic. A grab sample from a sub-vertical, northwest-southeast striking, quartz-dominant vein (approximately 3 centimeters wide) returned 0.871% W (1.10% WO3). Four other outcrop grab and rubble samples of quartz-rich vein material from the same area returned anomalous values of 42 to 177 parts per million (ppm) tungsten.

A Qualified Person also supervised the 2015 program and verified the sample data. The 2015 samples were also analyzed at ALS Canada Ltd. by Lithium Borate Fusion followed by ICP-MS analysis with some samples re-analyzed by XRF.

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

Christopher R. Anderson, President, CEO. and Director, stated "Mr. Martin and Myself were an integral part of the initial Management team that advanced the Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project in New Brunswick, an advanced stage project currently operated by Northcliff Resources Ltd. We understand the tungsten market and feel that the South Quarry Tungsten Property, although early stage, has the ear marks of being a significant asset for the company."

The South Quarry Property covers an area of 1,925 hectares. Access to the property is excellent with a paved road transecting the property.

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

