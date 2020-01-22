The following information is based on the press release from Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (Gjensidige Forsikring) published on January 22, 2020 and may be subject to change. The board of Gjensidige Forsikring has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for March 26, 2020, approves an extraordinary dividend of NOK 5.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of NOK 7.25 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is March 27, 2020. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Gjensidige Forsikring (GJF, GJFN). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=753367