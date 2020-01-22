UpTempo Sports: U-ADE Launches the Revolutionary HydraPatch The World's First Hydration Management Technology of its kind

FLUSHING, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2020 / Research clearly suggests that more than 245 million Americans are considered dehydrated daily.

Dehydration occurs when your body loses more fluid than you take in. When the water content of your body is reduced, it upsets the balance of minerals (electrolytes) in your body, which effects the way it functions. The effects of dehydration are numerous, but most importantly can even be fatal.

According to Dr. Nauman Qazi, Senior Medical Strategist for U-ADE™, "One of the most significant components of staying healthy is staying hydrated. Drinking water is crucial, but it's not enough. The U-ADE™ HydraPatch™ enables absorption of essential vitamins and crucial electrolytes to maintain fluid balance, enhance muscle performance, assist muscle recovery while providing safe and effective anti-inflammatory and analgesic benefits. The HydraPatch™ does this all without disrupting athletic activity, and enhancing compliance by eliminating the need for pill reminders or injections."

Clifford Rowley - Founder & CEO of UpTempo Sports LLC and the revolutionary U-ADE™ products - applied his life-long interest, involvement, and experience in sports - along with his entrepreneurial skill and strong business sense - to create the visionary Patent Pending U-ADE™ HydraPatch™ - the World's First Hydration Management Technology of its kind.

While attending a basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Mr. Rowley, having been a world-experienced athlete, realized that timeouts were limited or non-existent in different sports. His solution was to develop a technologically advanced product that the athlete could wear - a transdermal patch - which would provide the essential nutrients the body needed to manage proper hydration levels during the course of play! His vision became a reality with the creation of the revolutionary U-ADE™ HydraPatch™… which can now be ordered by simply visiting: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/u-ade-hydrapatch-the-future-of-hydration/.

Electrolytes are necessary for optimal body function, but they are lost through sweat. After strenuous exercise or exposure to heat, replenishing electrolytes is crucial to manage one's health. The U-ADE™ HydraPatch™ assists hydration, improves athletic performance, and helps with recovery after exercise. You can even wear the HydraPatch™ while you sleep.

With the U-ADE™ HydraPatch™ rallying cry "Hydrate Smarter™", Mr. Rowley established the Mission at U-ADE™ to be the leader in the hydration, wellness and performance universe, creating visionary products with premium ingredients, while being accessible in a variety of innovative ways, for you to Hydrate Smarter™.

Mr. Rowley is committed to making a significant impact on enhancing lives worldwide, with a continuance of revolutionary and technologically-advanced products. The U-ADE™ brand is committed to solving problems within the area of hydration, and bringing wellness solutions to the globe so we can Hydrate Smarter™.

