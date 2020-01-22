Findit, Inc.: Findit Inc. CBD Line Urban CBD Collective Now Available Online at UrbanCBDCollective.com

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2020 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) has rolled out its online CBD Store for its brand, Urban CBD Collective. The line consists of topical oils and lotions in a variety of sizes and fragrances and the products are now available at www.urbancbdcollective.com. Urban CBD Collective is in the process of receiving approval from a merchant processor. Once the approval process is complete, Urban CBD Collective will add automated checkout to its website. In the mean-time, customers can contact the company by phone to schedule shipping and make payment arrangements.

The price points online are very favorable to our customer base. Tinctures are available in three sizes of 30ml, 60ml, and 120 ml and three different amounts of 250mg, 500mg, and 1000mg of CBD Isolate of the highest quality. Our price points have made it possible for those consumers who need CBD topical products on an ongoing basis to find and purchase what they need when previously the high cost associated with high quality CBD topical products may have prevented them from doing so.

Findit, in 2019, experienced an uptick in its revenues in the third and fourth quarter of 2019 due to its B2B sales to a major U.S. retailer. These B2B sales of our topical CBD line helped us garner exposure without the cost of advertising by making these products available in over 2,000 stores at price points that were very customer friendly.

Retail stores and other online websites that would like to carry either Urban CBD Collective or Urban Lifestyle Collective can now contact Urban CBD Collective to carry the line with the launch of our online store.

Become a Seller

Retail store owners and e commerce websites that are looking to or already carry CBD products can easily add Urban CBD Collective or Urban Lifestyle Collective to their line of products. We currently have 35 SKUs to choose from at prices that are competitive and consumer friendly. Our CBD products are formulated, bottled and labeled in an FDA approved facility in the United States that has been in operation at the time of this release for over 25 years. Any retail stores that carry our line of products can receive online marketing as part of your purchase orders at no additional charge. We add new stores and websites to our Locations tab on the website each month.

Zachary Barth of Findit Inc. stated, "With an established company that has other revenue streams besides CBD products that is already FDA approved, Urban CBD Collective is poised to be able to move into the edibles CBD marketplace once approved by the FDA with our current facility."

Become a Sales Representative

Urban CBD Collective is growing each and every day. We are looking for sales reps throughout the United States that would like to carry our line of topical CBD products. Please contact us today for more information on this opportunity.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account.. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

