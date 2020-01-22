Flashpoint Introduces Compromised Credentials Monitoring, Helping Organizations Lessen Exposure from Breaches, Leaks

Advanced Technology Quickly Processes Data and Collections to Provide Unmatched Protection Against Account Takeover and Fraud Loss

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flashpoint, the global leader in Business Risk Intelligence (BRI), today introduced Compromised Credentials Monitoring, which allows users to monitor exposure of compromised credentials for their enterprise domains and customer email addresses, to ultimately take action after breaches and mitigate the risk of account takeover (ATO).



Flashpoint's advanced technology quickly collects and processes data and credentials, allowing for organizations to access the most up-to-date breach information and receive notification as soon as credentials have been identified. Flashpoint intelligence analysts have spent years monitoring illicit communities, and are armed with the skill sets and access to obtain data when and where compromised databases and credentials are exposed.

Flashpoint Compromised Credentials Monitoring comes in two distinct offerings to protect an organization's employees and customers:

Enterprise

Compromised Credentials Monitoring - Enterprise enables organizations to search and monitor Flashpoint's unique collections for compromised enterprise accounts and passwords in order to flag accounts, reset employee passwords, and restrict permissions to prevent actors from accessing confidential or personally identifiable information (PII). Flashpoint's ability to filter out compromised email addresses that do not meet an organization's password requirements, or identify only data from recent and relevant breaches, allows users to receive alerts on actionable data, saving time and resources. Capabilities include the ability to:

Monitor domains related to the organization, including subsidiaries

Safely access Flashpoint's collections, and conduct in-depth searches for recently disclosed and historical breaches against Flashpoint's archive of compromised credentials

Easily explore stolen credentials and track changes over time with the ability to analyze a breach

Filter out false positives for compromised email addresses that do not fit an organization's password requirements

Seamlessly integrate via the Flashpoint API

Customer

Organizations need to protect their customer base and have insight into whether data has been compromised. Compromised Credentials Monitoring - Customer allows organizations to monitor for compromised customer credentials, while enabling enterprises to prevent fraudulent activity and protect their client base. The Customer offering allows organizations to:

Analyze the exposure of customers and proactively take action to prevent fraud or misuse on company-owned platforms

Prevent misuse of organizations' customer accounts, which could lead to large-scale incidents and brand reputational damage

Enable, through Flashpoint's secure hashing technology, the safe transfer of credentials without exposing sensitive customer information

"As the technology, methods, and tools to leverage stolen credentials advance, organizations must have awareness of their exposure to credential breaches, as well as exposed domains and passwords, to ensure their employees or customers are not at risk of having their accounts taken over," said Josh Lefkowitz, CEO and Co-Founder, Flashpoint. "Flashpoint's unique and early access to compromised data-whether from closed forums, chat services platforms, publicly released data leaks, or via private threat actor groups-equips organizations with the data needed to mitigate risk to their business and customers."

