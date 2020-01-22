iNewswire: Public and Private Companies Switch to Newswire, Saving Up to 40% on Financial Press Release Distribution

Newswire's Financial Distribution is a hit amongst public and private companies looking to distribute their financial news to major media outlets.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / JANUARY 22, 2020 / Hundreds of public and private companies have made the switch to Newswire's Global Financial Distribution, a cost-effective and efficient way to distribute their press releases. Newswire's Financial Distribution option has become a hit, distributing finance PRs to Google News, Yahoo!, the Associated Press, and Accesswire. The expanded distribution option helps companies save up to 40% on financial press releases while also achieving the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and increased sales.

"The value we offer our customers through our Financial Distribution is unmatched, as showcased by our No. 1 ranking for customer satisfaction among all press release distribution platforms. Being able to share their news on Google News, Yahoo!, AP, and Accesswire (to name a few outlets) positions them as a leader in their prospective industry," said Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy at Newswire.

Through Financial Distribution, customers in the finance industry are able to strengthen their journey in obtaining the Earned Media Advantage and can accelerate their time to market by joining the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour. This reduces costs, enhances the value of each press release campaign and extends the lifetime value of media and marketing communications programs. On the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour, public and private companies are able to trust an Earned Media Advantage Strategist to create a "customerized" Earned Media Advantage Plan, mapping out their 12-month strategy, including press releases, connecting with the right media, and the right target audience. This option has proven to be more cost-efficient than hiring an FTE or outsourcing the task to an agency.

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.?

