SOUTHERN CROSS BIOTECHNOLOGY PTY LTD: Australian Scientist Announces 'Evocide Extra Disinfectant' Can Kill Varies of Viruses Including New Coronavirus Breakout in China

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2020 / The outbreak of a new virus that began in the Chinese city of Wuhan has caused rising concerns globally. The new strain of coronavirus, which is a SARS-like virus has caused hundreds of infections in China and has spread to Thailand, Japan, and South Korea. The first Australian suspicious infected case has been identified and isolated in Brisbane recently.

The outbreak in Wuhan has been believed to come from a now-closed seafood market where live wild animals were reportedly sold. Today, an Australian scientist announces his new inventions are able to stop its spread.

"This new coronavirus belongs to a family of viruses known as Coronaviridae, it is not strong and can be deactivated by many materials," Steven Kritzler says, the member of Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) committees.

Steven also says coronavirus is a type of enveloped virus which is a virus that develops viruses. "I invented a product that can deactivate any virus including enveloped and non-enveloped virus," Steven has garnered a lot of attention at China National Disinfect and Infection Control Forum last December when he presented this invention, the Evocide Extra Hospital Grade Disinfectant Cleaner.

"Coronavirus is very small, hence, face masks cannot effectively prevent the spread of coronavirus, I suggest that the best way to protect it is to wash your hands regularly, for example, when you touch the door handle, please remember to use the disinfectant cleaner in time," Steven emphasizes.

Another innovative product invented by Steven is Southern Cross Paper. Steven explains that these bio-degradable eco-friendly paper wipes can deactivate various viruses such as rabies virus, HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), hand-foot-mouth virus (EV71), influenza A (H1N1) and measles virus. According to the reports, this product can kill 99.999% bacterial and fungal pathogens including super bacteria.

Chinese Spring Festival holiday will soon commence later this week, which will be increasing the risk of the spread of the new virus. The holiday period typically sees hundreds of millions of Chinese traveling throughout the country and overseas.

CONTACT:

Company Name: SOUTHERN CROSS BIOTECHNOLOGY PTY LTD

Contact Person: Kenny

Email: kz@fromau.com

Website: https://ruhui.world.tmall.com/

SOURCE: S OUTHERN CROSS BIOTECHNOLOGY PTY LTD

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573820/Australian-Scientist-Announces-Evocide-Extra-Disinfectant-Can-Kill-Varies-of-Viruses-Including-NewCoronavirus-Breakout-in-China